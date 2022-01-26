AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,754.17 ($131.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($141.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.42) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,577 ($115.72) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,473.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,584.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

