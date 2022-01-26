ATC Coin Trading Down 12.3% This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $150,612.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00292081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

