ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

Get ATCO alerts:

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,586. ATCO has a one year low of C$36.21 and a one year high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.