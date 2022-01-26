Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ATNX stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 28.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 471,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

