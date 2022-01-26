Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

ATLKY opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

