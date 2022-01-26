Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

ATLKY opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

