Atlas Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $972,222.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $967,222.71 and $972,222.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.