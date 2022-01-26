Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.