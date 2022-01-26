Atos (AEXAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34).

1/13/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91).

1/12/2022 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Atos had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.00 ($59.09) to €42.00 ($47.73). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of AEXAY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Atos SE has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

