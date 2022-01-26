Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

