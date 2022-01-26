ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 39.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.17.

ATA stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.21. 147,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.65. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$21.67 and a 52-week high of C$52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

