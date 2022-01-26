AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 3,321,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,987,727. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

