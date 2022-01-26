Augusta Gold (TSE:G) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.36% from the company’s current price.

G stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,365. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 46.72 and a quick ratio of 46.66.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

