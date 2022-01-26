Augusta Gold (TSE:G) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.36% from the company’s current price.
G stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,365. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 46.72 and a quick ratio of 46.66.
