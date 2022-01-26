Aurora 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $309,301.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and $309,301.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00263631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.