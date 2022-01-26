Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.69

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 7898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

