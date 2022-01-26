Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Autohome worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330,743 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

ATHM stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.