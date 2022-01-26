Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5,591.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Autoliv worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

