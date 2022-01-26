Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.74-6.86 EPS.

ADP traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. 288,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,462. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

