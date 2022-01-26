Autonio (NIOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $104,061.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Autonio has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $104,061.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

