AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,970.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,775.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

