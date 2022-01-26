AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,970.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,775.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

