Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Ian Peter Rapsey sold 139,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,589.60.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

