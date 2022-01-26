AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $161.10 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

