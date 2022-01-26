AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of AvalonBay Communities worth $616,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AVB stock opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.10 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

