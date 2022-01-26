Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVYA. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

AVYA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter worth approximately $53,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 596.1% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 348,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,064 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

