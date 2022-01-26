Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $324.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.