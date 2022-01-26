Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

