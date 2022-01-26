Aviva PLC Acquires 11,461 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

