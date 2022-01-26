Aviva PLC Acquires 29,702 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,702 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,702,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 21,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

