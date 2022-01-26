Aviva PLC Acquires 9,526 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.