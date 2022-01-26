Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $414.49 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

