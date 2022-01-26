Aviva PLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $712.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $739.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.