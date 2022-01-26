Aviva PLC Buys 231,188 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 231,188 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of TechnipFMC worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.