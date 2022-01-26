Aviva PLC Buys 7,139 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

