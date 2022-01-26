Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

NYSE DRE opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.