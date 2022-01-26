Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 938.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 950.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,588,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

