Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 449,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $424,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.