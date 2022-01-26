Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.