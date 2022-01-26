Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

