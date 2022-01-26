Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.