Aviva PLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

FDS opened at $414.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

