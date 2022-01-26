Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

TTWO stock opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

