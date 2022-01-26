Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of Itron worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

