Aviva PLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

