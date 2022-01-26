Aviva PLC Has $6.38 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $352.01 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

