Aviva PLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

