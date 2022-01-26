Aviva PLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.83 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.