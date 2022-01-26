Aviva PLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of HES opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.