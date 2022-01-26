Aviva PLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pool by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL stock opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

