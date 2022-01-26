Aviva PLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

