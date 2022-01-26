Aviva PLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 208,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

